A development for more houses along Noke Common has been rejected this week by the Isle of Wight Council.

The application, submitted by Noke Common Dairy, would demolish the outbuildings, barns and storage units to build nine houses — but has now been rejected by the council’s planning department.

Previously, permission was granted in April 2018 for six on the same site.

Adding three more houses to the development, planning agents said in a design and access statement the applicant was aware of the substantial undersupply of new housing across the Island and has identified the opportunity of making more efficient use of the site.

The outline plans asked for seven three-bed chalet bungalows and two four-bedroom houses arranged in a courtyard style, each with parking spaces and other landscaping features.

However, one public comment said the development, in a rural area, would be a desecration of arable land, and the local infrastructure was already stretched to breaking point.

Planning officers had three reasons for rejecting the proposal, including adding increased recreational pressure and the proposal being contrary to the aims of the affordable housing policy.

It also concluded the layout and scale would be visually intrusive and have an adverse impact on visual amenities and the character of the area.

The applicants have 28 days, or until June 11, to appeal the decision.



