An Isle of Wight girl, born with Spina Bifida, is getting on her trike and riding in aid of charity.

11-year-old Kirsten Flynn, from East Cowes, is cycling 26.2 miles to raise vital funds for Daisy Chain.

The children’s charity has previously supported the family on occasions when Kirsten underwent surgery at Southampton Hospital.

Kirsten had initially set herself a target of raising £100. However, she has already reached the £1,500 mark, despite only being half-way through her ride.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, she said:

“I have had a lot of operations in my life. I thought it would be good for me to get out and do some cycling!”

Kirsten is using a trike, which has had the peddles specially adapted for her by her mum Zara and dad Mark.

Zara says the “more she is riding, the stronger she is getting”. She says she is “overwhelmed” by the support for her daughter:

“She hit the target on the first day that we set up the fundraiser. And by that evening I was crying because I couldn’t believe how kind and generous everyone had been.”

Kirsten is not alone while completing her challenge, either.

Her nine-year-old sister Erin has been riding alongside to support her. She says she is “very very proud” of her:

“I’m riding beside her and encouraging her to do more, to see how much we can do in that day!”

A Facebook group has been set-up to see how many miles Kirsten has completed so far.

If you want to donate and get behind her challenge, you can donate here.



