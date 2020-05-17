Coastguard teams on the Isle of Wight were called to reports of a person in the water on Ryde Esplanade in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams were both tasked to investigate – although both were stood down before arriving at the scene.

The casualty was located and cared for by Police.

📟 CALLOUT 17.05.20 02:10 38/2020 📟 Tasked alongside @BembridgeCRT and @IOWightPolice to a person in the water at Ryde – Stood down En Route as CRV approaching Shanklin as casualty safe with police. pic.twitter.com/dfTUiiS5jb — Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team (@VentnorCRT) May 17, 2020

It was the third call-out in three days for both Ventnor and Bembridge teams.



