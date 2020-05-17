Coastguard teams on the Isle of Wight were called to reports of a person in the water on Ryde Esplanade in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams were both tasked to investigate – although both were stood down before arriving at the scene.

The casualty was located and cared for by Police.

It was the third call-out in three days for both Ventnor and Bembridge teams.

