Thirteen young people from the Isle of Wight have taken part in ‘Hike From Home’ and raised more than £2,200 for two Island charities during the lockdown.

Along with six adults, the team climbed their stairs at home a number of times each day to accumulate the same distance as climbing Scafell Pike – raising vital funds for South Wight Youth (SWAY) and the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Charity SWAY, which runs activities for young people, has thanked all those who donated and supported the climbers and plans to take a number of young people to the Lake District to climb the real thing next year.

Andy Dorning, Lead Youth Worker said:

“It has been great fun but despite being a bit tiring, well worthwhile and I am so proud of all those taking part. “Seeing what outfits or challenges they set for them themselves each day was hugely entertaining. “It has involved so many family supporters as well as the climbers that it has felt like a real community.”

SWAY continues to offer 1:1 support and youth meetings through internet technology during this time and hopes to arrange other together opportunities in the coming months.

SWAY has had to cancel a number of fundraising events during the lockdown and this summer and this has impacted on the resources of the charity.

Some activities sessions and trips with the young people and families have also had to be postponed. The support so generously given for the hike has been a lifeline and gratefully received.

For more details about the work of SWAY go to www.southwightyouth.org.



