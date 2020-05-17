An Isle of Wight company is using its fabrication expertise help keep key workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cowes based company Northstar Conversions usually specialises in campervan conversions.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, Northstar has turned its attention to matters closer to home.

The company is using its fabrication expertise and CNC machines to manufacture acrylic screens for local businesses to allow them to keep their staff safe and maintain social distancing.

So far, several Island businesses have benefited from one of the new custom made acrylic safety screens – including a Newport based doctors surgery, a Sandown based amusement park, a fleet of ice cream vans and beauty parlours.

Speaking on behalf of Northstar Conversions, Carol Besre-Coombe said:

“We had to help! So many people and businesses have been affected by the pandemic. “We just could not sit and wait for it to pass. So we put our thinking cap on and designed a range of solutions for a safe reopening and return to work for all “It’s great to know that something we are doing is making a difference”





