Two Coastguard teams, Ventnor CRT and Needles CRT were sent to the scene to investigate, and Bembridge RNLI lifeboat was also tasked to search the area at around 6:30pm.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said:

“HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public about a person halfway down the cliff at Culver Down.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Ventnor and Needles were sent along with an RNLI lifeboat from Bembridge.

“The area was thoroughly searched and nothing untoward was found.”