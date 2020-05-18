Trading Standards is warning us to be vigilant after an Islander was targeted by a scammer purporting to be Amazon.

An Isle of Wight woman had accidentally signed up to Amazon Prime and had to cancel it, so when she received an automated call purporting to be from the firm she thought it was genuine.

She then pressed the button to cancel the payment, which took her straight to the scammers.

The woman was kept on the phone for over an hour and a half while the scammers took her card details – allegedly to return the payment – but then took money from her account.

Fortunately, the bank alerted her – before they tried to take from her the following day.

A spokesperson for Trading Standards said:

“This could have been much worse but the resident still lost money that she could ill-afford. “Amazon will NEVER call you in this way – if you get this call hang up immediately it is a SCAM.”

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it here.





