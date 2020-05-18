Developers of the new contact-tracing app, being trialled on the Isle of Wight, say changes will be made to include new symptoms of coronavirus.

It comes after Anosmia, the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell or sense of taste, was added to the official list of COVID-19 symptoms.

As Isle of Wight previously reported, deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam confirmed the change earlier today (Monday).

It has since been announced that changes will now be made to the track, trace and test technology to reflect the new symptoms.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

“The NHS COVID-19 app will be updated to reflect this change. In the meantime, app users on the Isle of Wight should continue to use it to report if they have a high temperature or new, continuous cough.”

From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop either a new continuous cough or fever or feel a loss or changed sense of normal smell or taste.



