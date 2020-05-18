Some residents on the Isle of Wight have been expressing concerns after receiving a text message and email stating their coronavirus test results were ‘unclear’ – weeks after being told they were ‘negative.’

Several people have now come forward saying they’ve received the mixed messages.

In most cases, people are being notified within 72 hours of taking a test – many within 48 hours – if they have tested positive to COVID-19.

One resident, who didn’t want to be named, said:

“It’s a bit alarming. To be told you have tested negative provided huge relief. “But then almost three weeks later, to receive another text saying the results are unclear is very worrying.”

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said:

“I am aware and I will be looking into this. It might just be a glitch. If the tests haven’t been done properly, then they will be done again and people contacted. I don’t know what’s happened. “I have spoken to the NHSX team and we should know more within the next day or two. We are on the case about this.”





