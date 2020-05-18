There are reports of crash in Wootton this morning (Monday).

*Updated 12.10pm

Isle of Wight Radio listeners say it has happened on Station Road.

Emergency services have been called to the incident.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called at 11.44am to reports of a car leaking fuel onto the road, following the crash.

Traffic is slow in the area.

*Updated*

*The road has been closed while emergency services are at the incident.

Cars have been involved in a RTI on Station Rd, Wootton Common. The road is currently closed with emergency units on the scene. Route 9 buses (via Staplers) will divert via Fairlee Rd until the scene has been cleared — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) May 18, 2020





