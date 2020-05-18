A man will appear in court today (Monday) charged with burglary, theft and common assault following incidents on the Isle of Wight.

According to Isle of Wight Police on Facebook, Roland Tomlin, 42, of Terminus Road, Cowes has been charged with three burglary other then dwelling offences at local pubs and a restaurant, as well as a shoplifting and two counts of common assault on shop workers, during the shoplifting offences.

Mr Tomlin was remanded in custody to appear in court this morning (Monday).

It’s understood the incidents took place in Cowes last week.

On Facebook, police said:

“Work on this case will have been carried out by several different departments and I know our investigations team have put a large amount of work into these incidents today. “Despite the current difficult climate we continue to police to ensure that people are free from crime and the fear of crime in the communities they where they live and work.”





