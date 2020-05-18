The majority of Isle of Wight parents say they don’t feel comfortable sending their children back to school next month (June).

In a poll on Isle of Wight Radio’s Facebook page, 80 per cent of respondents said it was too soon to send youngsters back into the classroom. The other 20 per cent said they did feel comfortable with it.

More than 1,100 people responded to the poll.

The Government’s Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has sought to reassure parents and teachers worried about government plans to get some children back to school on June 1.

Mr Williamson, speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing on Saturday (16), said the plan to allow very young school children to restart at the start of June and others to start later was based on the “best scientific advice” and put children at the heart of their decision.

It comes after teaching unions said they were willing to work with the Government to begin to re-open schools in England – provided it could be done safely without the risk coronavirus could flare up again.

Isle of Wight Radio Poll

This week, the Government announced some children could be going back to school next month.Would you feel comfortable sending your children back to school? Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020

Some of the comments on our Facebook page, include:

Simon Craddock: “People need to stop focusing on a date, whether for schools returning, hairdressers reopening or whatever. It needs to happen when it is safe, and at this moment in time, no one knows when that will be.”

Angela Morgan: “No. No. No. wait till September they are shut for summer holiday anyway.”

Liz Charlton: “No, Denmark is doing that for the school but what if someone passes it to a child or adult an is in that group that whole group gets it an they go home an passes to their family an they have health issues.”

Laura Phillips: “They are giving parents a choice to send them or not. For some children, it’s an escape from home and for some they get a hot meal. It’s been a confusing time for children and if they follow Denmark’s example of keeping them in the same small groups, it will help children mentally.”



