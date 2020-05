Isle of Wight Radio will be joining in with Mental Health Minute this morning (Monday).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are just two of the many voices appearing on this year’s Mental Health Minute.

The feature, which will broadcast at 10.59am will also feature England captain Harry Kane, singer Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Radio stations across the UK will be joining in with the initiative, which is now in its third year.