“On the Island, we will continue to use the coronavirus contact tracing app before anywhere else for at least another week or two,” says the MP for the Isle of Wight.

The comments raise questions over when the technology will be rolled out nationwide. The app went ‘live’ on the Isle of Wight on May 5 – as previously reported.

EXCLUSIVE

Mr Seely says discussions are underway regarding updates that could be made to the technology such as changes to the algorithms and possibility of ordering tests via the app.

Currently, the app does not ask for anything other than the first part of your postcode and relies on Bluetooth rather than your GPS location.

Bob Seely says 2/3 of Islanders who could download it have now done so, which he says is really positive for the Island and the nation.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio Mr Seely said:

“The Island has done itself proud and there is now a realisation that this was a really good place for the national roll-out… “However, we still need to remind those folks who have been wary about downloading it that it is important to do so, especially when restrictions start to be eased, it is part of the tracing and the testing service that is going to get life back to normal”

Meanwhile, according to Mr Seely, around 24 Islanders a day are reporting symptoms of coronavirus via the app and are then instructed what to do next.

The man behind the technology- Dr Geraint Lewis, told Isle of Wight Radio the app has the “potential to save thousands of lives” and reassured Islanders that our data is not at risk when we use the technology.

