The Isle of Wight’s KFC store in Lake is to reopen tomorrow (Tuesday).

It comes as Islanders flocked to the fast-food chain’s Newport store after it reopened on Thursday, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The Lake store is due to open with a limited menu and as a drive-through only restaurant, and like the Newport store will only accept card payments.

WATCH: Islanders arrive at Newport’s KFC store in their masses.

This is what the queue for KFC looks like this afternoon! 🍗🐔 It’s partially reopened today (Thursday)! Are you planning a trip soon? Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 14. Mai 2020





