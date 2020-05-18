The Bishop of Portsmouth has asked the government to recognise “how Isle of Wight residents are serving the nation” by trialling the NHS’ contact-tracing app.

The Rt Rev Christopher Foster was speaking in a virtual session of the House of Lords and directed his question to the minister from the Department of Health and Social Care, Jim Bethell.

It comes 10 days after Isle of Wight residents began to trial the new NHS app that aims to combat the spread of coronavirus by tracking and tracing its spread from person to person.

Around 67% of those who can download the app on the Island have done so. The app cannot yet be installed by Huawei phone users or by users of older smartphones.

Approximately, 53,500 people on the Island have downloaded it as of today (Monday). This equates to just under 40% of the Island’s total population.

This figure, of course, includes children, the elderly and those who don’t have phones.

Bishop Christopher asked:

“The minister will know that tens of thousands of people on the Isle of Wight have downloaded and used the Covid-19 tracking app. “The people of the Island often feel, with some justification, I regret to say, that they are considered last, if at all. Now, despite questions about privacy, effectiveness and rollout, they have been the first to step up and make a significant contribution to the nation’s common good. Will he undertake to look at how their service might be recognised?”

See what he said in response here…

Where the Isle of Wight leads, the country follows. Thank you for your important contribution to the development of our test-and-trace programme. Your enthusiasm and tolerance will benefit us all.

🛳🙏💥🦠🌡🏖 https://t.co/a88K4wQ5kq — Lord Bethell (@JimBethell) May 18, 2020





