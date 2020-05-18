Today (Monday) staff and students at the Military Preparation College are taking on a mammoth ‘round the world’ challenge to raise money for NHS charities, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can choose to run one, two or three marathons over the course of 19 days (for COVID-19) at home – with the aim of lapping the earth with an accumulative mileage.

Training Instructor Jono Hill told Isle of Wight Radio he wants the Isle of Wight’s MPTC College to raise more than the other colleges competing on the mainland.

“Being the mighty Ise of Wight, we are one of the smallest colleges – most of the colleges are between 60 and 70 youngsters but we have 20-30 and I want us to raise the most.” “All the staff are getting involved, all our support staff and head office staff will be putting in the mileage as well.”

Centre Manager, Brian Richardson MBE told Isle of Wight Radio:

“What we want to do is try and raise some money for the health service, who are doing a magnificent job…It will be fantastic to really support the people who are doing us proud and keeping this country going.”

If you would like to donate to the cause – we are being urged to mention the Isle of Wight in the comments section of the Justgiving page.

You can donate HERE.





