A 17 year old boy has been arrested in connection with a dangerous driving incident at the Yarbridge crossroads in Brading.

An incident was captured on dashcam last week (May 12) and shared widely on social media.

Posting on Facebook, police on the Isle of Wight said they have this morning (Tuesday) arrested a 17 year old boy from Sandown on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He remains in custody, according to officers.

An update for you all.You’ll no doubt remember a dangerous driving incident at the Yarbridge crossroads on the morning… Gepostet von Isle of Wight Police am Dienstag, 19. Mai 2020





