A cafe proposed next to Yarmouth Common has been refused by the Isle of Wight Council.

Plans to serve refreshments, cakes, and ice creams to those who use the Common from a restored shipping container, which included a bicycle parking area to the side to allow cyclists to enjoy the cafe, have now been halted as the developers will have to appeal against the decision.

Isle of Wight Council planning officers said the development would constitute a conflict with the existing public footpath provision for cyclists as well as being out of character with the surrounding area, ‘appearing unduly prominent and visually obtrusive’.

Objectors from the town said there is no need for the cafe as there are more than enough nearby in Yarmouth and that the bicycles would impede the enjoyment of residents and visitors as well as blocking the public access to the waterfront.

Yarmouth Town Trust, who one the Common, next to the cafe, objected saying the sea wall is under serious pressure and would put the path and sea wall under additional strain.

However, changes had been made to the application, adding wooden cladding to the kiosk to help make the development sympathetic to its surroundings and providing a rustic appearance.

Inez Newman, who proposed the kiosk said:

“It’s a real shame and I feel quite deflated. “A lot of objections were about cyclists leaving their bicycles on and around the footpath and on the Common, but we said we would build a bike parking rack at the top of the road, away from the Common. However, people were still not happy about that. “There is this new vision to encourage cyclists in the UK but not around here. “Lots of people I have spoken to have said it’s such a good idea, but I suppose it’s the people who don’t want it to happen who have the louder voices. “As for the look of the structure, we can design anything to blend in with the keeping of the area, even make it look like a bird hide. “Anyway, I will sit down and have another think about what course of action I will now take.”

There are 28 days to appeal the decision, or until June 10.



