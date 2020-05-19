34 people have now died with coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

That is a rise of one, compared with what Isle of Wight Radio reported on Saturday (16).

As of yesterday (Monday), the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Island stands at 178. Although, we are expecting an update later today.

We have again asked the Isle of Wight NHS Trust for a statement on the number of recoveries recorded.

Almost 40,000 people are now known to have died with coronavirus in England and Wales by 8 May.

But the Office for National Statistics’ figures show the number of deaths fell by more than a third in that week.



