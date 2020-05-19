Jack Up The Summer is the latest Isle of Wight-based festival to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, which was due to take place between 7-9 August at North Fairlee Farm in Newport, has been cancelled.

Organisers say they were left ‘with no choice’ – but the show will go on next year.

A spokesperson said:

“We have been working closely with the relevant authorities, exploring multiple options as well as taking into consideration the timelines involved in safely planning and delivering the event. Sadly, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 means, unfortunately, it is not going to be possible for this year. “Ultimately we have a responsibility to you and together we must all play our part in fighting the spread of this dreadful disease and protecting our beloved Island community. “We have proudly held Jack Up on the Isle of Wight for seven consecutive years and the health, safety and wellbeing of our attendees, traders, performers, charities, contractors and suppliers will always be our number one priority. As a small independent, homegrown community festival we couldn’t look after one another without the support of our loyal Jack Up family. Right now our focus must be on compassion, unity and getting through this extraordinary time in all of our lives, safely, together.”

Jack Up The Summer will return next year, on the 1-8 August 2021.

Organisers say that the line-up will remain largely unchanged from this year’s.

Heather Small and Heaven 17 will still be headlining the 2021 event.

All tickets, including partially paid instalment tickets, for this year’s cancelled event will roll straight over to the revised dates and will be locked in at 2020 prices.



