Islanders have raised more than £2,000 for the Isle of Wight Foodbank and charity South Wight Area Youth (SWAY) – which reaches out to young people in the South Wight area.

13 youngsters and six adults climbed the equivalent of the highest mountain in England from home – Scafell Pike – as part of a ‘Hike at Home’ challenge – as previously reported.

The climbers logged their experiences via video, some started carrying more weight, others tried to beat their time each day and some youngsters just aimed to get to the top.

Andy Dorning, Lead Youth Worker of SWAY said:

‘It has been great fun but despite being a bit tiring, well worthwhile and I am so proud of all those taking part. Sseeing what outfits or challenges they set for them themselves each day was hugely entertaining. It has involved so many family supporters as well as the climbers that it has felt like a real community’.





