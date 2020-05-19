Prisoners at HMP Isle of Wight have commended prison staff for their ‘commitment, compassion and resolve’ during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff at the prison, who have continued to provide an essential frontline service during this challenging time, have received letters of praise from a number of those in custody, thanking them for providing extra support.

One prisoner wrote, ‘You are making a difference to the lives and welfare of many here. Thank you’.

Another prisoner thanked staff for being ‘professional and supportive to all, while trying to manage the adjusted regime’.

Doug Graham, Governor of HMP Isle of Wight said:

“My staff are doing an outstanding job keeping everyone safe during these very difficult times. They are extraordinarily professional. “Their tireless work and dedication during this time makes them all #HiddenHeroes.”

The Ministry of Justice says it has robust and flexible plans in place keep prisoners, staff and the wider public safe, based on the latest advice from Public Health England.

Personal protective equipment is being provided to officers and the usual regime in prisons has been paused temporarily to apply social distancing.

Prisons are now operating under temporarily restricted regimes, suspending family visits and ceasing all non-essential transfers of prisoners to protect staff and prisoners further.

The MoJ added that importance of continued contact between prisoners and their families has been recognised with the roll-out of 900 secure telephone handsets across 57 sites.



