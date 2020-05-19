Scouts, Cubs and Beavers across the Isle of Wight have taken part in a national ‘camp at home’ event during lockdown.

With events and meetings cancelled, youngsters and their parents joined more than 60,000 people across the country to set up camp in their homes and gardens.

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers, Network Scouts and Leaders also took part in tasks like building a tall Lego tower and creating a virtual campfire. Everyone also joined in online for an Islandwide campfire singalong.

Assistant County Commissioner, Paul Savill, said:

“Running a sing along on a computer was certainly different but it was fantastic to hear so many young voices singing and joining in the fun. “We sang some well known songs and also sang Happy Birthday to Captain Tom. A brilliant Cecil the Caterpillar sketch was created by Deputy County Commissioner, Mandy Holloway and Explorer Scout, Adam Burt.”

Every year scouts renew their promise on St George’s Day. Scouts would normally have a parade or activity to come together but this year it this took place with videos posted of promises being said in all sorts of places – but mainly out on the streets just before taking part in the NHS clap.

Children also paid tribute to VE Day by creating bunting, cooking 1940s recipes and singing old songs.





