More than 155,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) have so far been delivered to frontline workers by the Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with the Local Resilience Forum (LRF).

Equipment including aprons, gloves, masks and eye protection is being distributed by council staff redeployed from their usual roles to work at the emergency PPE hub, based at Medina Leisure Centre.

For almost two months, the service has provided an emergency supply of PPE to ensure key workers in health and social care have the protection they need to continue providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said that care homes and care providers throughout the Island can access the equipment if their own stocks run low.

So far, the council, working closely with the LRF to support emergency needs, said it has handed out: