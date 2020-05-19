Fans of the famous Whopper rejoice! The Isle of Wight’s Burger King is now serving again.

The fast-food chain, based at the Multiplex building at Furrlongs in Newport, has reopened its drive-through as of today (Tuesday).

It comes weeks after it shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff have told Isle of Wight Radio it will be open from 12pm until 10pm.

