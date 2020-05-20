“All acts of kindness, as well as words – are really important,” says the Director of Mental Health and Disability on the Isle of Wight.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week – with this year’s theme of ‘kindness’ chosen specifically because we are in lockdown.

Mental health teams on the Isle of Wight say they have adjusted their services to ensure the safety of Islanders that rely on them.

Staff are social distancing, using PPE and technology to coincide with Government guidelines and stay in contact with Islanders.

Director of Mental Health and disability at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Lesley Stevens, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“COVID has had quite a big impact on people’s mental health so we want to make sure we have resources in place when people need it” “All acts of kindness, as well as words – are really important. From and NHS perspective we have seen such an outpouring of kindness – it is small things”.

Meanwhile, Isle of Wight Radio joined in with other broadcasters across the nation for a ‘Mental Health Minute’ at 11am- as previously reported.

The Duke of Cambridge, actor David Tennant, England captain Harry Kane and popstar Dua Lipa were among those who featured in the message listened to by millions on Monday.

Listen to the full interview with Lesley here:

You can access mental health support online here.






