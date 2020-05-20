Firefighters of the Isle of Wight are reminding people to be responsible while outdoors in the current spell of hot weather.

Yesterday (Tuesday) firefighters in Freshwater were called to Golden Hill Fort to an abandoned disposable barbecue which had been left burning.

Crews mange to put out the fire before it spread further.

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station, said:

“With today (Wednesday) set to be the hottest day this year so far, please enjoy the outdoors safely. “Please avoid using anything with naked flames in our beautiful countryside. Stay safe and help us to keep our community safe.”

