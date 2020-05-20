One of the UK’s first pavement markings and signage schemes – designed to guide the public how to follow social distancing rules – has launched in Birmingham.

Westside BID is laying 100-metres of two-way markings on a 60-metre stretch of pavement on Broad Street.

Under current COVID-19 Government rules, people in the UK are required to keep to a two-metre social distance, wherever possible.

Mike Olley, General Manager of Westside BID, said:

“These pavement markings have been designed specifically to help people easily follow social distancing guidelines. “Our understanding is that we are among the first areas of a UK city centre to pilot this sort of initiative.”

The semi-permanent graphics have been designed by signage experts Hollywood Monster.

Hollywood Monster CEO, Tim Andrews, said:

“The markings are made of a material called Street Wrap, a self-adhesive vinyl that is shrink-wrapped with heat to the pavement, then covered with anti-scratch laminate to make it hard-wearing. “They are expected to last for a period of three to four months, which makes it ideal in case something more permanent was needed, or if social distancing guidelines changed.”





