Staff and volunteers at Mountbatten will get a daily reminder of how much the Island appreciates the work they are doing in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

A new rainbow heart and ‘thank you’ message has been painted at the entrance to the Newport hospice after a request was made to highways company Island Roads to help create a highly visible appreciation for hard-working staff.

Scroll for a video…

Emma Topping, Mountbatten’s Head of Communications, said:

“Our team is at the forefront of the coronavirus response, at the same time as maintaining its usual end of life care and bereavement support for Island patients and families in their own homes, care homes and the local hospital. “We wanted all staff, whatever their role and whether they are based here or working out in the community, to know that their efforts are really appreciated.”

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, added:

“Island Roads has been a great supporter of Mountbatten over many years and working with them we were able to come up with a suitable message that will ensure our staff know how valued they are every time they enter and leave the site. “A big thank you to Island Roads and WJ.”

Island Roads lining supervisor Spencer Jarman, who worked with Mountbatten and contractors WJ Group to agree a suitable design, said:

“As an Island company with around 200 Island employees all of us at Island Roads know what a fantastic job Mountbatten does. “We have also been keen to show our support for fellow key workers and NHS and care staff so when we were approached by Mountbatten we were only too pleased to help.”

Watch how staff have been showing their appreciation…





