The Isle of Wight is set to bask in glorious sunshine today (Wednesday) as parts of the UK prepare for the hottest day of the year.

The Island is expected to see temperatures in the mid 20s – possibly higher in some areas.

The Isle of Wight Met Service said temperatures will reach at least 24’c in some parts of the Island today, with high UV levels.

Dr Michelle Legg, from the Isle of Wight’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

“People certainly need to take extra care in the hot weather, which is expected on the Island today. “Make sure you are applying sun cream several times a day, stay hydrated and avoid the midday sun.”

Temperatures are also expected to be high tomorrow (Thursday), but we could see some isolated thunderstorms.

Under current Government COVID-19 regulations, people are allowed to enjoy unlimited amounts of exercise outdoors and meet one person from another household, while maintaining social distancing rules.



