The new test is being trialled on a smaller scale which will “monitor its effectiveness” and if it works “we’ll roll it out as soon as we can” he said.
On the Isle of Wight, 34 people have died at St Mary’s Hospital after being diagnosed with the virus and 35 have recovered – according to the NHS Trust.
There are 181 cases of COVID-19 on the Island, according to the latest figures released this afternoon.
The Health Secretary says 10 million antibody tests will be available “next week” for health and care workers first.
Speaking at the daily news conference this afternoon (Thursday) Mr Hancock said the Government is “not yet” in a position to say those who test positive via these tests are “immune from coronavirus”.
He added that the result of a recent survey – based on a sample – suggests around 17 per cent of people in London have tested positive for antibodies.
It comes as Downing Street’s performed a U-turn and ordered health workers be exempt from a charge paid by immigrants.
Meanwhile, Matt Hancock also said a new swab test – which tells a person if they have coronavirus is being trialled and gives a result in 20 minutes, rather than several days.