Today (Thursday) is the hottest day of the year so far, for the Isle of Wight.

Temperatures have been recorded at 26.C in several areas – including Newport.

The IW Met Service confirmed that it is the hottest day of the year for the Island, with temperatures expected to creep up further.

Jamie Russell, from the IW Met Service, said:

“We actually weren’t expecting it to be quite as hot as it is today! “Temperatures are showing in excess of 25.c, nudging to 26.c. It could get hotter too.”

People are reminded to take extra care in the heat.



