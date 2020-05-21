A man will appear in court on the Isle of Wight today (Thursday) charged with assaulting a police officer and public order offences against NHS staff.

On Facebook, Isle of Wight Police have said that it is in connection with an incident at Stanhope Road in Cowes on Tuesday evening.

Gary Dauncey, 49, from Osborne Road in Shanklin has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker (a police officer), and public order offences where the victims were NHS staff at St Marys Hospital.

He will appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning.

I was hoping to update you on this yesterday but time got the better of me. Following an incident at Stanhope Road in… Gepostet von Isle of Wight Police am Donnerstag, 21. Mai 2020





