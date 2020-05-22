“We are hugely optimistic we have reached our peak of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight”, says the Cheif Executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Maggie Oldham says cases appear to have plateaued on the Island – as previously reported – we have seen three more cases since Monday – bringing the total to 181.

Meanwhile, Mrs Oldham also says the Intensive Care Unit at St Mary’s has been “empty for the last few days” which she says is a positive sign for the NHS Trust.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio this morning (Friday) about the coronavirus app being trialled on the Isle of Wight, she said:

“For me, it is about what we are learning from the app – our ability to offer people testing more promptly has been a big part of the learning curve on the Island. “I wouldn’t say we have got testing right in all cases but every time we don’t manage to test someone promptly, we are learning why and what went wrong, the app is definitely giving people more awareness”

Listen to Maggie Oldham talking to the Breakfast Show this morning.