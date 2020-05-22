With this year’s Isle of Wight Festival unable to take place, music lovers are being given the chance relive some of the event’s highlights.

Over the 12-14 June, Sky Arts will air exclusive content from the archives as part of “Isle of Wight Festival – Greatest Hits”.

Following its cancellation due to coronavirus, organisers are allowing fans to celebrate some of the festival’s most iconic performances.

Hosted by Edith Bowman and Will Best, the show is set to create ‘the greatest festival ever witnessed’ as they look back over the Isle of Wight Festival’s phenomenal history.

The show will relieve 30 minute sets from some of the event’s most iconic performers.

30 performances will air over three days exclusively on Sky Arts, with highlights including David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Fatboy Slim, Iggy Pop, Faithless, The Prodigy and many, many more.

You can tune in to “Isle of Wight Festival – Greatest Hits” from 7pm – midnight on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June on Sky Arts.





