A man at the centre of an emergency service response to a beach in Shanklin, has passed away.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the news this afternoon (Friday).

HM Coastguard teams were called to an incident, alongside ambulance, on Small Hope Beach on Monday (18).

It is believed that a person collapsed. The individual was taken to St Mary’s Hospital by paramedics, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

Police have since confirmed that the man has passed away in hospital.

His next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Flowers can be seen near to where the incident happened.



