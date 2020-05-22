People on the Isle of Wight are being urged to stay safe and be responsible around the coast this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The crew of Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat – and other emergency services – have been kept busy with a number of incidents in recent weeks.

And there have also been a number of cliff falls reported, along Yaverland, Shanklin and Luccombe.

With good weather forecast, people are expected to head to the beach, while maintaining Government social distancing rules.

Many people are also heading out on boats, jet-skis, kayaks and paddleboards – with water activities now allowed.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, lifeboat coxswain, Mark Birch, said:

“My message really is urging people to take extra care. “If you have a boat or jet-ski, make sure you test it out first because it’s probably been out of service all winter. “If you are going out, then don’t go too far either. “Us and the other emergency services don’t want to be going out on unnecessary call-outs in these difficult times. “We are taking extra precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, but we all have families too! “If you’re walking along the beach, then stay away from the cliff. There have been several falls along Yaverland, Shanklin and Luccombe in recent weeks – and we have rescued people who have been cut off by the tide.”





