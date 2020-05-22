The Isle of Wight’s National Education Union says scientific advice, about teachers going back to work, proves it is not safe for them to return to classrooms just yet.

The guidance, given to the Government, says an effective track, trace and isolate strategy needs to be in place first.

The Government wants some schools to reopen on 1 June, but there is doubt over whether such a system will be ready in time.

In a report by Independent SAGE, it was found that evidence on how likely children are to transmit the coronavirus remains “inconclusive”.

It was also revealed that teachers do not appear to be at any greater risk of catching coronavirus than other key workers. However, scientists say there is still some risk if schools reopen.

Islander Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We have been pressing for publication of the science for many weeks, so we strongly welcome this important intervention from Independent SAGE on the critical issue of school safety during the Coronavirus pandemic. “We would like to thank them for contributing so much to the public’s understanding of the risks involved in a wider opening of schools. “Independent SAGE set two crucial conditions for the safe wider opening of schools; low levels of Coronavirus in the community, and a robust track and trace system. “It remains the case that the NEU does not yet think it safe for the wider opening of schools. In addition to track and trace and the case numbers, we need to see regular testing and PPE for those who need it.”

The news come after the man in charge of education on the Island said parents would not be fined if they do not send their children back to school come next month (June).

Conservative Councillor Paul Brading told Isle of Wight Radio that pupils will be “recommended to return” but “not forced to”. Read his comments here.

You can read Sage’s report in full here.



