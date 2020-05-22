Police and the Coastguard are continuing to search for a missing Isle of Wight man in his 70s today (Friday).

*Updated*

As previously reported, Needles and Ventnor Coastguard teams, Yarmouth RNLI, Freshwater Lifeboat, WightSAR and police started the search last night (Thursday).

Police say they were called just before 7pm to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man in Freshwater Bay.

It is understood rescue teams were called out following the discovery of a car in the area.

*Updated 1pm

*HM Coastguard has confirmed its crews have stood down for the time being.

It says the incident is still ongoing though.

Hampshire Constabulary says enquiries are continuing.



