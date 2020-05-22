The team at Brighstone Primary have created a video for students of ‘Count on Me’ by Bruno Mars – which pupils often sing at school.
A range of staff including school leaders, teachers, LSAs, office staff, cleaners, caretakers, and the school’s cook all featured.
Scroll for a video…
Headteacher Rebecca Lennon told Isle of Wight Radio:
“We had a brilliant response from the children and families on our school Facebook page. It was a fantastic way to bring our school community together and for the children to see the adults in school again.”
Watch the video here