As temperatures are set to soar, Dogs Trust is offering top tips to help owners make sure dogs can stay safe and happy in the sun and keep cool during lockdown.

The charity is advising dog owners how they can keep their animals cool – indoors as well as outdoors – and prevent them from overheating as the days get hotter.

Dogs Trust says that having fun with your dog indoors can be just as stimulating as a long walk, but owners still need to be aware that they need to make sure their dogs stay cool indoors too.

Dogs Trust Veterinary Director, Paula Boyden, says:

“There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather, but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if we are playing indoors as many of us are at the moment. “If you want to spend time in your garden with your dog, make sure they have plenty of shade and if they have shown they are comfortable around water, introduce them carefully to a shallow paddling pool in the shade. “If you do need to head out in the car with your dog, please be very careful. As little as twenty minutes can prove fatal if a dog is left alone in a car on a warm day. “Many people still believe it’s OK if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s not and we strongly advise that dog owners never leave their dog in a car on a warm day, even if it feels cool outside.”

If you see a dog in a car in distress, Dogs Trust advises that members of the public call 999.

Signs of a dog suffering from heatstroke include excessive panting, heavy salivation, vomiting or diarrhoea, lack of co-ordination or loss of consciousness.

While in England we can now go out to exercise as much as you like, we’re being urged to remember to keep our distance from other dog walkers, keep our dogs on a lead and think about going out at a time of day when it might be a bit less busy.

For more information and advice, see www.dogstrust.org.uk.



