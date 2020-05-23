A 35-year-old man has been charged after Police found cannabis growing at an address in Ryde.

In a post on the Isle of Wight Police Facebook page, officers said John David Sanders of Wood Street, Ryde, was charged with an offence of production of a Class B controlled drug (cannabis).

He will appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police added:

“A female has also been dealt with in relation to this offence and issued with a caution for permitting the use of premises for production of cannabis.”







