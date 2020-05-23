An Isle of Wight ferry has reportedly been involved in the rescue of persons in the water this morning (Saturday).

An Isle of Wight Radio listener reports that two people have been recovered from the water by the Red Eagle – which has reportedly turned back to East Cowes with the casualties aboard – during the 10:30 sailing from East Cowes.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance service has confirmed that it is currently in attendance at the East Cowes Red Funnel terminal.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, along with Red Funnel have been contacted for a statement.





