An Isle of Wight hotel has been affected by the collapse of a national leisure group, which as entered administration due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Broadway Park Hotel in Sandown, trading as a Bay Hotel, is one of the hundreds of hotels owned by the group.

Specialist Leisure Group, also owns several travel providers that run tours to the Isle of Wight.

A statement posted on the companies website confirmed its administration:

“The Specialist Leisure Group entered Administration on 22 May 2020. “All tours, cruises, holidays and hotel breaks booked with the Specialist Leisure Group have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. “The Specialist Leisure Group operated several businesses that sold holidays and other travel arrangements under the following brand names, which have all ceased to trade, due to the impact of COVID-19.”





