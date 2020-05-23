Earlier this year Storm Ciara caused chaos on the Island and destroyed one of the Isle of Wight Weather Centre’s stations – which it is still hoping to replace three months on.

Record winds at the Needles of 97 mph tore across the Island – as previously reported – and ripped out one of the stations and all the equipment from its location in Wroxall Down.

The total cost of the loses on the afternoon of February 9 was in access of £4,000. Read more here.

The Isle of Wight Weather Centre now has nine stations as opposed to ten, which means forecasts will not be as accurate as they could be.

David Carrington the Senior Meteorologist told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Putting the cost to one side – that is one less station that we have got sending data back to our forecast model for the Island, ultimately the forecasts will not be as accurate as we have not got that extra data coming in “Any AMOUNT anyone could give would be greatly RECEIVED”.

Wightfibre has contributed “substantial” funds to replace the non-digital equipment but the Weather Centre still needs £600 to replace the entire station.

