An East Cowes based theatre group have released a virtual pantomime to keep children occupied in lockdown.

The Amy White Theatre Company usually holds its productions, including its Christmas pantomime, at the East Cowes Town Hall.

However, with the social distancing restrictions that are in place amid the pandemic putting pay to the company’s regular activities, members of the cast and crew have turned to the internet to perform.

Director Becky Savage and pantomime writer Tressa Lambert worked remotely with actors and crew to create a virtual pantomime: Red Ridinghood!

Speaking on behalf of the Amy White Theatre Company, Tressa Lambert said:

“We decided to put together a pantomime on Zoom for all those stuck indoors at this time. Director Becky savage and writer Tressa Lambert (me) usually put on a show every Christmas for the locals. “The cast did a superb job of finding their own costumes and with the use of virtual backgrounds we take our audience to the land of make-believe! “We even have A theme tune written for us! “

The pantomime is available to stream for free from the Amy White Theatre Company’s Facebook page – or you can watch it below.

Here we go! We hope you enjoy our little project!With thanks to the cast who were able to get internet connection, a quiet corner in their garage and the creation of fab costumes! A special mention to Ollie partridge for his technical and graphics help as always!….Enjoy! Gepostet von Amy White Theatre -East Cowes am Freitag, 22. Mai 2020





