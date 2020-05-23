Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust have launched a new survey to find out what lifestyle changes Islanders would choose to keep once restrictions are lifted.

There have been some reports of people enjoying cleaner air, noticing bird song and recognising the importance of getting outside to help deal with the pressures of this pandemic.

Other surveys have found that only 9% of people want to return to the way things were pre-lockdown and many are calling for a ‘Green Recovery’, that better balances the needs of people and planet.

The Wildlife Trust would love to hear from people across the two counties about their hopes for the future.

Debbie Tann, Chief Executive at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said:

“Lockdown has forced a pause in the pace of so-called normal life and we have witnessed some signs of wildlife enjoying the space to breathe. But let’s not kid ourselves, while nature may be enjoying a temporary respite, it’s not in recovery yet. When this crisis is over, nature will still be in decline. The threat to humanity from climate and ecological breakdown mustn’t be sidelined. We need local people to tell us what they think a new normal should look like and help us to push for a better, wilder future.”

The Wildlife Trust believes that, following the very rapid and dramatic changes that have happened across the world in the past few months, governments, businesses and individuals must ensure that we ‘build back’ in a way that creates a stronger, healthier and more resilient society and economy for everyone’s sake.

To take part in this survey and share your views, go here.





