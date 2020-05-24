A community nurse on the Isle of Wight spent what would have been her wedding day working on the frontline at the Island’s COVID testing site.

Nurse Danielle should have been getting married to fiancé Pete this week however spent her ‘wedding day’ working to help others.

Her teammates, at the COVID-19 testing facility at 1Leisure Medina, wanted to make sure she still got to ‘celebrate’ her wedding day still so they held a mock wedding, complete with bridesmaids during some downtime.

Danielle and Pete were set to say their ‘I do’s’ on the Greek island of Andros with close family and friends however after the coronavirus pandemic took hold and the lockdown was enforced they took the decision to postpone their Mediterranean wedding to next year.

Danielle, who is a community nurse with Isle of Wight NHS Trust, was also part way through her health visiting degree which has also been put on hold due to the pandemic.

She was redeployed to help support our front line teams to help care for patients, including working on our COVID-19 testing site.

Danielle said:

“It is a bit sad as we have been together for 14 years now and we have been planning our wedding ever since Pete proposed to me on my birthday three years ago. However I just remember that there are lot more people who are worse off and I know I will get my special day next year.” “We also had a Zoom party with our wedding guests so we all got to have a toast together.”





