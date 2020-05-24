A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young child was stabbed in northwest London.

Police said they were not disclosing the age or gender of the child who was attacked in Brent.

Officers were called to an address on Larch Road at around 1pm on Friday where they found the child suffering from stab injuries.

The child was taken to a London hospital and their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said a man was also taken to hospital and later arrested.

A police spokesman said: An injured man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

It is believed the victim and man arrested are known to each other.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed of the incident due to previous contact with the man, Scotland Yard said.

Superintendent Tim Alexander, of the North West Command Unit, said: This is clearly an incredibly shocking incident that has left a young child seriously injured and we are working urgently to understand the full circumstances.

We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and we are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public.

Anyone who has information that may assist police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 4266/22May.

